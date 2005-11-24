Deltron increase profit

Electronics Components Distributor Deltron Electronics plc increased sales and profit in its financial year ended 30 September. Sales increased to £67 million, up from £65.7 million in 2004.

Profit before goodwill amortisation, operating exceptional items and tax was £2.5million, up from £2 million in 2004.



Deltron also completed three acquisitions during the year in the UK and Germany; Quiller, Deltrona and BES and opened its first office in China. Deltron Electronics plc is currently subject of a takeover by competitor Abacus.

