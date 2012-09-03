Rainbow Technology hires more talent

PCB technology firm Rainbow Technology Systems continues its global expansion with the appointment of Mark Munley as Senior Sales Executive.

Mark joins from Logitech, a high tech equipment manufacturer, where he was responsible for international sales mainly to the semiconductor industry. Prior to this he held engineering positions with Intel and National Semiconductor.



Mark’s addition further strengthens the Sales and Marketing team at Rainbow, following closely behind the appointment of Chris O’Brien as International Market Development Manager, a press release reads.



Jonathan Kennett, Rainbow’s chief executive said: “We are delighted to have Mark on board. His background in the semiconductor sector as well as his first rate sales, technical and engineering skills make him an ideal addition to our team.”



He added: “We are seeing the company go from strength to strength as demand grows world-wide for our revolutionary PCB production process. Over the past few months we have exhibited at key trade shows worldwide and the response from the industry has been very positive. We want to make sure that customers have the right levels of sales and engineering support and we now have a rock solid team who will enable us to deliver excellent levels of customer service.”