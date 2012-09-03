Somacis buys Hallmark Circuits

Italian PCB manufacturer Somacis, specialised in advanced technology, high-reliability PWB market, has expanded its presence on the North American market and has acquired Hallmark Circuits.

“With their excellent reputation, our acquisition of Hallmark Circuits will bring the highest level of quality, technology, and reliability to the North American market. Hallmark has outstanding employees and with our plans to make further investments, we will be expanding Hallmark’s capability and capacity to meet our customers’ growing requirement” states Giovanni Tridenti, Somacis Spa, CEO.



“We believe Somacis’ technology, financial strength and global footprint along with their outstanding reputation for advanced technology printed circuit board manufacturing and their commitment to expansion will bring our customers the best solution to their future printed circuit board needs” said Tom White, Hallmark Circuits, Inc, CEO.