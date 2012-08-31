Orbit One expands factory in Poland

Orbit One's unit in Prabuty, south of Gdansk in Poland, currently has around 90 employees. To cope with an increased demand , the factory has been expanded with an additional 800 square meters.

The goal of the expansion is to increase both production and warehouse space. The new area is fully ESD protected and designed for efficient electronics manufacturing. A part of the building is dedicated for cleaning and varnishing of printed circuit boards.



"With the new surface, we can easily increase capacity and deliver more efficient production solutions to our customers," says Grzegorz Kohls CEO of Orbit One's unit in Poland.