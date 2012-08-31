On-Track invests in Rehm equipment

Australian EMS specialist On-Track Technology recently installed a second Rehm VX Series Convection Reflow oven as part of a capacity expansion begun in late 2011 at their Sydney area manufacturing headquarters.

On-Track Engineering Manager Daniel Lin explained the drivers behind their reflow selection process. “As a CEM Service provider who sees a hi-mix of PCBs run in small lot sizes, we need a reflow system that offers high repeatability every time it is switched on and for an entire shift which may involve up to 8 product changeovers per day. We have found this is possible with the Rehm VX Series and are very satisfied with the support of both Rehm and their local partners at ONBoard Solutions”



Lin Continued; “When we decided to expand our SMT capacity late last year it was an easy choice to invest in a new Rehm Thermal Systems VXC 421, 6 zone series oven. Our existing VXS 422 has performed extremely well for the last 2 years and produces extremely consistent profiles and excellent end product results, showing higher quality yield compared to our existing original reflow solution.”