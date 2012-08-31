Apple chooses AU Optronics, LG Display and TPK for new iPad?

Apple has chosen AU Optronics and LG Display to supply screens for a smaller iPad according to a new report by Bloomberg.

According to “four people familiar with the plans” TPK Holding and Yen Cheng Technology will also supply coating for the new iPad that will be released in October.



Bloomberg received no comments from the companies cited by the the sources.



LG Display and TPK already supply for Apple's handheld devices.