Microdis Electronics invests in Germany and Poland

Microdis Electronics – the Logistic Center of Microdis Electronics Group, previously located in a rented building in Roemerberg (Germany), has moved to a new location - Hockenheim.

The recently acquired building offers more storage space and is better suited for the function of a Logistic Center because of its closeness to the highway.



“This investment will allow us to support our customers better and faster. Allowing to store more goods for them and of course making the delivery process more efficient” – according to Jerzy Berkan, Managing Director of Microdis Electronics GmbH.



Microdis Electronics, the Polish branch of Microdis Electronics Group, has also acquired ground for their new offices. Currently the company is located in an adapted historical building in Suchy Dwor, a village near Wroclaw. The new offices will be located in Wroclaw.



“The building we are located in now has served its purpose, but is no longer suitable for our growing needs. Buying ground and building from scratch is the best option for us and our employees. We are planning to expand our production site, and build a high-level storage warehouse to keep buffer stocks for our customers” - said Tomasz Tolsciuk, Managing Director of Microdis Electronics.