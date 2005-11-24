Aegis partners with equipment suppliers

Aegis Europe has announced several technology partnerships with leading production equipment and factory integration system suppliers.

Aegis has finalized an agreement with FUJI to share integration protocols to FUJI's FujiTrax software. This partnership enables FujiTrax to seamlessly integrate to the Aegis MES systems for line monitoring, feeder setup and verification, and traceability. Now Aegis can offer FUJI and multi-vendor customers a single, total traceability and MES solution involving FUJI NXT and other FujiTrax-compliant lines. This is a huge step forward for electronic manufacturers utilizing both FUJI and mixed equipment lines because, unlike competitive products offering feeder verification and traceability for FUJI equipment, the Aegis solution does not require invasive and proprietary systems to be added to the machines. In this way, the software and integration elegance of FUJI software and hardware systems is fully leveraged within the Aegis enterprise solution in a forward-compatible and FUJI-endorsed manner. Since Aegis software systems are already compatible with the overall machine mix in most manufacturing facilities, this creates the ideal solution for totally seamless factory integration and traceability.



Aegis announced incorporation of Universal Instruments' optimization engine within the Aegis offline programming environment. The integration provides superior Universal Instruments Company (UIC) Genesis/Advantis/GSM platform optimization and library management, supporting the many options and configurations of these platforms with total assurance of current and forward compatibility.



Aegis has announced CAMx integration to KIC's 24/7 thermal process management system, vital technology for lead-free process control. KIC is a global leader of thermal process development and control products, and a winner of multiple VISION awards. The KIC 24/7 acts as a data acquisition unit that feeds the Aegis Information Management system via an xLink CAMx adaptor giving users access to the hard-to-get process data for their thermal process.

This Aegis/ KIC communication delivers significant added-value, providing customers with real-time process data for better shop-floor and factory-office decision making as it relates to quality, productivity and traceability.



Aegis also collaborates with the majority of production machine vendors including Mydata, for machine monitoring and supplying MyCam and recently MyCam JP and JPI (JetPrinting Interface) for their new MY500, the SMT industry's first stencil-free jet printer.



DEK Machines has added an interface to Aegis CircuitCAM™ and iMonitor™, expanding the opportunities for line level integration. “By working with Aegis to add new interfaces based on xLink technology to our machines' existing SECS/GEM interfaces, we have ensured that DEK platforms are compatible with all major computer aided manufacturing software suites,” said Dick Johnson, software manager, at DEK.



Aegis and VI Technology have also created an active xLink for Zero-Defect line monitoring.