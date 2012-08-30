©q-cells

Job losses confirmed in sale of Q-Cells

Creditors have approved the sale of Q-Cells' business operations to the South Korean conglomerate Hanwha. Job cuts will be made in Q-Cell's adminstration division.

Insolvency administrator Henning Schorisch signed the contract last Sunday. As part of a “transferred restructuring process”, Hanwha Group takes over 1,250 employees out of a total headcount of roughly 1,550 as well as most parts of the total Q-Cells Group.



In Germany, this pertains to the site in Bitterfeld-Wolfen with solar cell and solar module research, development and production as well as the administration site in Berlin; abroad, to the production site in Malaysia with an unchanged number of about 500 employees as well as some international sales companies.



The integration will mainly lead to job cuts in Q-cells’ administration division, as there is considerable overlap with the organisational structure of the Hanwha Group.



“In the current macroeconomic and political environment, which is extremely difficult for Q-cells, it is a great success that we managed to maintain not only research and development, but also the production capacities at the Bitterfeld-Wolfen site,” Schorisch emphasised at the Q-cells headquarters in Bitterfeld-Wolfen.



“While I regret the fact that there are certain job losses, I am very happy that Q-cells has found a strong partner in Hanwha, who has the necessary means to provide company, brand and staff with long-term perspectives again.”