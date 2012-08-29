©mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

Eaton Corporation acquires all shares in Rolec

Eaton Corporation has agreed to acquire all of the shares of Rolec Comercial e Industrial S.A. Headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Rolec is a manufacturer of integrated power assemblies and low-voltage and medium-voltage switchgear, and a provider of engineering services, serving mining and other heavy industrial applications in Chile and Peru. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



“Rolec’s strong customer relationships and long history will help boost Eaton’s business in target growth markets in Chile and Peru, including mining, pulp and paper, and energy infrastructure,” said Rich Stinson, president, Power Distribution for Eaton’s Electrical Americas Region. “We are excited to add Rolec’s capabilities to our expanding operations in South America.”