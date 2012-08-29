3CEMS PR-PCB facility passed TS16949

Broadteam Technology, one of 3CEMS Group manufacturing facilities in South China which specializes in the production of PCB fabrication has received certification to the TS16949.

“As a manufacturing partner with tier one vehicle suppliers, we are pleased to provide customers with TS16949 certification”, said James Lee, quality manager of Broadteam Technology. 6 plants of 3CEMS Group locate in Guangzhou have passed and maintained TS16949 certification.