Sanmina-SCI's Singapore PCB facility gets accreditation

Sanmina-SCI Corporation's PCB facility in Singapore has achieved NADCAP accreditation for rigid and rigid-flex PCBs used in the aerospace market.

NADCAP is a part of the Performance Review Institute (PRI), which provides independent certification of manufacturing processes. The organization monitors product quality and manufacturing processes with a focus on adding value, reducing total cost, and promoting collaboration among stakeholders in industries where safety and quality are essential. The certificate must be updated regularly, and is based on periodic audits. Successful completion allows companies, such as Sanmina-SCI, to be included in the Qualified Manufacturer List.



“With this accreditation from NADCAP, we continue our commitment to provide the highest level of manufacturing capabilities and quality programs, which enables us to produce the complex technologies and products required in the aerospace industry,” said Ed Porter, President of Sanmina-SCI’s Interconnect Technology Systems Division.