IPC plans publish history book

IPC plans to publish a history book in early 2007, to correspond with IPC's 50th anniversary.

The world of electronics manufacturing has come a long way since the beginning of the printed wiring board (PWB) more than a half century ago. It's a fascinating story, and IPC – the Association Connecting Electronics Industries® – wants to tell it.



Covering roughly 50 years of electronics manufacturing history, the book's chronology also parallels that of the IPC, which was founded in 1957 when five PWB companies joined together to form the Institute for Printed Circuits. Although IPC was, for many years, primarily an association of PWB (and later PCB – printed circuit board) makers, the book will chronicle the history of all segments of the electronics manufacturing industry, including materials, components, assembly, and test – reflecting the diversity and scope of today's electronics industries.



In making the announcement, Denny McGuirk, president of IPC said, “These past 50 years have been a time of rapid changes in electronics manufacturing technology. From inventors and entrepreneurs working alone to major technology breakthroughs by leading companies, trade organizations, and consortia, it's a great and colorful story that has yet to be told in its entirety, and now we're going to pay tribute to it. The history of IPC is woven into the fabric of our industry, and vice-versa.”