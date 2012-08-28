Powerstax adds CompuMess as distributor in Europe

Powerstax has appointed CompuMess Elektronik as an additional distributor to support customers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Rob Hill, Director of Sales - EMEA for Powerstax, comments; ”CompuMess has a great deal of relevant experience in power solutions. They have a strong reputation with their customers for service and support. This appointment is an important part of our European sales and support strategy which is designed to ensure high levels of field-based technical support for our standard and value-added solutions.



The main markets served by Powerstax and their authorised sales channel partners include industrial, defence, transportation, avionics, telecoms, datacoms, IT, test, measurement and control, medical equipment and all commercial markets.