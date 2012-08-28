China electronics manufacturing is hurting

Data from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology show the electronics information manufacturing companies developed slowly in the first half 2012.

Profits dropped for manufacturing companies by 14 percent year-on-year, reports China Daily, down to 122.72 billion yuan. The Ministry statement said the European debt crisis and slowing global economy have hurt demand.



Over 4,250 manufacturing reported losses in the period, up 20.2 percent YoY.