©Samsung

Eight Samsung products Apple wants banned

Apple submitted a list of eight Samsung products it hopes to have banned from the U.S market following a jury decision ruling that Samsung has violated Apple’s patents.

The products Apple hopes to ban are: Galaxy S 4G, Galaxy S2 AT&T, Galaxy S2, Galaxy S2 T-Mobile, Galaxy S2 Epic 4G, Galaxy S Showcase, Droid Charge and Galaxy Prevail.



A hearing with the judge in the case will be held on September 20 to discuss Apple’s hopes for a ban.