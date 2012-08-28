©fouquin-christophe-dreamstime.com

Foxconn International Holdings suffers worst first-half loss

Stock for Foxconn fell today on the back of news that Foxconn International Holdings suffered its worst-ever first half net loss.

FIH posted a loss of 226 million USD for the January to June period. The company lost 18 million USD for the same period last year. The loss has been largely blamed on the weakness of its customers, such as Nokia and Motorolla.



"Looking forward, challenging economic conditions around the world may continue to cast uncertainties in our business environment. The management team remains cautious over the future handset market conditions in 2012," the company said in a statement.