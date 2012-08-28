What can you do with an old phone? Throw it!

But throwing it straight in the recycling bin would be too easy. Why not take part in the annual Mobile phone throwing championship?

The 2012 championship has already taken place, but there is ample time to practice your throwing arm with the notorious Nokia 3310 next year.



This year’s championship took place in Savonlinna, Finland, on August 18. The contestants took part in three categories: Junior, Classic (overhand throw) and Freestyle (points awarded for style).



On the winners podium, it was only right that Finland dominated. The winner in the men's class, Ere Karjalainen, threw an impressive 101.46 metres, shattering the world record and probably the phone. Karjalainen credited the victory to drinking alcohol the day before, writes British newspaper The Telegraph.



Jonna Mattero won the women’s class with a throw of 42.47 metres. She is has previous experience as a hammer thrower.



The championship started in 2000. Usually older phones are thrown, mainly those from the Finnish manufacturer Nokia. The phones are handed out by the organizers and must be approved. Participants may not bring their own phones. Competitors are however free to choose among approved phones, some going for the heavier models while others choose lighter models. Each phone must have the battery left inside.



All phones are recycled after the competition.