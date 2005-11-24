AU Optronics denies plant spin-off

The world's third largest LCD panel maker AU Optronics is denying the reported information about the spin-off of one of the company's plants.

Taiwan based AU Optronics denies the report of the spin-off of their older Generation 3.5 plants. AU Optronics said in the statement that the older 3.5 plants would be complementary to the plants for larger panels and that the company has no dissembling plans for the older fabs.