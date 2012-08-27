©rasa-messina-francesca-dreamstime.com

Asteelflash acquires German EMS EN ElectronicNetwork

Asteelflash announced today the acquisition of EN ElectronicNetwork, Germany’s number two EMS.

EN ElectronicNetwork reached 181 million USD revenue in 2011 and has 700 employees.



The acquisition extends Asteelflash’s European presence by incorporating additional manufacturing sites in Germany. Asteelflash is already established in Western Europe with sites in France and in UK, as well as in North America, Africa and Asia.



ElectronicNetwork, a full service EMS provider, also operates a plant in the Czech Republic and is currently ramping up a new plant in Romania.



"EN has a strong synergy with Asteelflash in terms of client portfolio and will enable the group to access new regional market accounts and strengthen its activities in segments that are already well established such as Industrial, Defense and Aerospace, Medical and Automotive," a press release by the Asteelflash said.



“We greatly value customer service and wish to maintain a close relationship between our clients and our plants in order to provide best solutions for Design, Engineering and Manufacturing. Our ambition is to become Europe's 1st EMS”, explains Gilles Benhamou, President and CEO of Asteelflash.