©tom_schmucker-dreamstime.com

Apple wins patent case, Samsung shares drop massively

A U.S jury ruled on Friday that Samsung has violated Apple's patents. signally a massive blow for the Korean company. Apple will be awarded 1.05 billion USD in damages.

The Californian jury found that Samsung copied key features of the iPhone and iPad, making a ban on the company's key products a possibility. Samsung is already feeling the repurcussions of the decision, with shares falling 7 percent today, the equivalent of a 12 billion USD loss on its market value.



Apple plans to file for a sales injunction on September 20, whereas Samsung will continue to fight the charges according to an internal company memo, reported Reuters.