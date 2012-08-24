Report: One in five UK electronic manufacturers in trouble

One in five UK electronic manufacturers are in considerable financial trouble according to a business analysis firm.

Business analysis firm, Plimsoll, has reported that sixty five of the UK’s 298 largest contract manufacturers are in real financial trouble.



Scare credit, high debts and high competition are the main factors causing financial difficulties. In particular, according to analysis by Plimsoll, 133 companies are selling products at a loss in order to undercut competitors.



-----

via Worksmanagement.co.uk