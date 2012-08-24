1H/2012 sales of Schweizer fully in line with plan

Schweizer Electronic AG reported financial figures for the first half-year 2012. Within this period the company could achieve sales re-venues of 53.7 (previous year 58.0) million Euro.

The EBIT Margin amounted to 6.9% (previous year 9.8%). Hence Schweizer confirms the revised forecast for the full finan- cial year published on July 5 and, in view of the economic framework conditions, considers themselves well on target.



As expected, the essential customer segments within the division Electronic developed inconsistently. Again, it became apparent that the company’s increasingly diversified target markets tendentially lead to a higher balance of the business development.



Thus sales revenues with automotive customers further increased, reaching 34.4 million Euro (previous year 30.2 million Euro) and therefore represented an increasing sales share of 64% (previous year 52%) in the first six months of the reporting year.



A good growth could also be registered in the area of electromobility. Schweizer supplied PCBs worth 3.7 million Euro for this market segment which corresponds to an increase by 41% compared to the previous year. Accordingly already 7% of Schweizer’s sales were generated in the area of electromobility.



The main reason for the decline in sales, however, was the lower business volume with customers acting in solar electronics in the course of the sustained weakness of the European photovoltaic market. Sales in this customer segment declined by 8.5 million Euro to 4.5 million Euro (previous year 13.0 million Euro), representing a sales share of 8% (previous year 22%).



Sales with industry customers increased by 5% to 10.9 million Euro (previous year 10.4 million Euro), while sales with other customers declined 3.9 million Euro (previous year 4.4 million Euro).



In the first half year 2012 Schweizer invested 6.3 million Euro (previous year 1.7 million Euro). The major share was the equity investment of 4.3 million Euro into Schweizer Pte. Ltd. in Singapore. Means invested resulted from the capital increase in 2010 that serve the activities for setting up the Energy division in Asia.



For the current financial year Schweizer reinforces sales expectations of 95 to 100 million Euro. At the same time the company expects an EBIT Margin of 5-7% for the division Electronic. The investment into the division Energy will debit results with 1-2%.