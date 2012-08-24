PCB | August 24, 2012
1H/2012 sales of Schweizer fully in line with plan
Schweizer Electronic AG reported financial figures for the first half-year 2012. Within this period the company could achieve sales re-venues of 53.7 (previous year 58.0) million Euro.
The EBIT Margin amounted to 6.9% (previous year 9.8%). Hence Schweizer confirms the revised forecast for the full finan- cial year published on July 5 and, in view of the economic framework conditions, considers themselves well on target.
As expected, the essential customer segments within the division Electronic developed inconsistently. Again, it became apparent that the company’s increasingly diversified target markets tendentially lead to a higher balance of the business development.
Thus sales revenues with automotive customers further increased, reaching 34.4 million Euro (previous year 30.2 million Euro) and therefore represented an increasing sales share of 64% (previous year 52%) in the first six months of the reporting year.
A good growth could also be registered in the area of electromobility. Schweizer supplied PCBs worth 3.7 million Euro for this market segment which corresponds to an increase by 41% compared to the previous year. Accordingly already 7% of Schweizer’s sales were generated in the area of electromobility.
The main reason for the decline in sales, however, was the lower business volume with customers acting in solar electronics in the course of the sustained weakness of the European photovoltaic market. Sales in this customer segment declined by 8.5 million Euro to 4.5 million Euro (previous year 13.0 million Euro), representing a sales share of 8% (previous year 22%).
Sales with industry customers increased by 5% to 10.9 million Euro (previous year 10.4 million Euro), while sales with other customers declined 3.9 million Euro (previous year 4.4 million Euro).
In the first half year 2012 Schweizer invested 6.3 million Euro (previous year 1.7 million Euro). The major share was the equity investment of 4.3 million Euro into Schweizer Pte. Ltd. in Singapore. Means invested resulted from the capital increase in 2010 that serve the activities for setting up the Energy division in Asia.
For the current financial year Schweizer reinforces sales expectations of 95 to 100 million Euro. At the same time the company expects an EBIT Margin of 5-7% for the division Electronic. The investment into the division Energy will debit results with 1-2%.
As expected, the essential customer segments within the division Electronic developed inconsistently. Again, it became apparent that the company’s increasingly diversified target markets tendentially lead to a higher balance of the business development.
Thus sales revenues with automotive customers further increased, reaching 34.4 million Euro (previous year 30.2 million Euro) and therefore represented an increasing sales share of 64% (previous year 52%) in the first six months of the reporting year.
A good growth could also be registered in the area of electromobility. Schweizer supplied PCBs worth 3.7 million Euro for this market segment which corresponds to an increase by 41% compared to the previous year. Accordingly already 7% of Schweizer’s sales were generated in the area of electromobility.
The main reason for the decline in sales, however, was the lower business volume with customers acting in solar electronics in the course of the sustained weakness of the European photovoltaic market. Sales in this customer segment declined by 8.5 million Euro to 4.5 million Euro (previous year 13.0 million Euro), representing a sales share of 8% (previous year 22%).
Sales with industry customers increased by 5% to 10.9 million Euro (previous year 10.4 million Euro), while sales with other customers declined 3.9 million Euro (previous year 4.4 million Euro).
In the first half year 2012 Schweizer invested 6.3 million Euro (previous year 1.7 million Euro). The major share was the equity investment of 4.3 million Euro into Schweizer Pte. Ltd. in Singapore. Means invested resulted from the capital increase in 2010 that serve the activities for setting up the Energy division in Asia.
For the current financial year Schweizer reinforces sales expectations of 95 to 100 million Euro. At the same time the company expects an EBIT Margin of 5-7% for the division Electronic. The investment into the division Energy will debit results with 1-2%.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments