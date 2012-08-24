HMS enters the telecom arena

HMS Networks has signed a global supply agreement with Remote Management supply solutions for energy management.

HMS has been chosen as the supplier of Remote Management solutions for managing energy consumption, fuel consumption, generators, AC/DC metering in base stations for mobile telephones. HMS’ Netbiter solution has been adapted to telecom applications.



“With the Netbiter solution the customer gets full control of all equipment consuming energy and will be able to reduce expenses and increase reliability. With our solution the customers will be able to achieve more efficient service, support and monitoring of all energy consumption in a base station which leads to lower expenses and reduced environmental impact. This global agreement makes us an approved supplier. The agreement will result in future orders in this new market segment,” says Jürgen Bischhaus, Key Account Manager at HMS.



“It is gratifying to be able to announce that HMS has signed this important agreement representing a breakthrough for HMS’ Remote Management solutions in the segment of telecom base stations. This agreement will not give any immediate order volumes but lays the foundation for a new future growth area,” says Staffan Dahlström, CEO at HMS Networks AB