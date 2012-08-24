©NASA

Flextronics helps Mars mission

Flextronics has revealed that it manufactured assemblies for the NASA Curiosity rover.

The microelectronics assemblies, built at the Company's facility in Valencia, California, integrate into 47 actuators that perform mobility tasks for the movable joints and motion applications. These sensors provide performance feedback from the actuators to the system avionics.



The sensors, called cold encoders, are designed to measure actuator position, velocity and other performance criteria in extreme temperature changes which on Mars range from -128 to +85 degrees Celsius. The data is then used to adjust performance of the actuators allowing Curiosity to move and maneuver.



"Flextronics is extremely proud to have played a part in this historical exploratory mission to Mars," said Paul Humphries, President of Flextronics High Reliability Solutions group. "We share NASA's excitement for the complex rover program and are thrilled to have contributed to this important scientific exploration."



In addition to the electronics assemblies, Multek Flexible Circuits, a Flextronics company that manufactures Sheldahl Brand Materials provided thermal control materials that enabled Curiosity to travel safely to Mars. Multek Flexible Circuits, located in Northfield, Minnesota, is a leader in the development and production of thin film coatings on flexible substrates for satellites, spacecraft and launch vehicles.