Continental opens tech center in Brazil

Continental yesterday cut the ribbon on its new tech center in the Salto Industrial Park, 120 km west of São Paulo, Brazil.

The opening occurred only ten months after construction on the center beagan. Around 28 million BRL (more than €11 million) has been spent on the new tech center, which is staffed by 50 people recruited mainly from the local area.



"Brazil plays a central part in our global growth strategy. Through this investment, we are expanding our involvement in this very important market, thereby ensuring that we will continue to grow in Brazil," said José Avila, member of the Continental Executive Board and head of the Powertrain Division.



Covering a total area of 2,400 square meters, the new complex features sensor and actuator technology, a chemical laboratory, all types of fuel, pre-conditioning areas and chassis and engine bench dynamometers in climatic chambers at temperatures of minus 35 to 50 degrees centigrade. "



We are now perfectly equipped to rapidly apply new Powertrain technologies to the specific requirements of our local customers. The innovative cold-start system currently in development for flex-fuel engines is a great example of this," said Anderson Citron, head of Continental Powertrain in Brazil. The facilities will operate on a two-shift basis that can be expanded to three shifts if necessary.



Continental currently has 13 sites in Brazil, covering all five of its divisions and employing more than 6,000 people. Since 2007 the international automotive supplier invested more than €400 million in Brazil.