TMS Electronics eyes Eastern Europe

In accordance with Sweden based Component Distributor TMS Electronics' strategy for expansion in Europe, the company has now established representatives in Latvia, Lithuania, Russia and the Ukraine.

Local sales agents are available in all stated countries from November 2005.



- We will continue our expansion in the future, both inside and outside Europe. Our web based user platform, TMSnet, is available in those languages spoken in our different markets. TMSnet is therefore a very efficient tool for our customers to use when ordering our products, says Tomas Möcander, Managing Director at TMS Electronics.