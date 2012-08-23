Sonic Manufacturing enters EMS deal with Sorrento

Sonic Manufacturing Technologies has entered into an agreement to manufacture all Sorrento products. Sorrento is a global provider of metro optical access solutions.

Sonic is based in Silicon Valley, California.“Sonic brings a level of quality control processes, production expertise, and supply chain knowledge that enables Sorrento to meet customer needs while providing the highest quality service and delivery,” said Don Cross, vice president of operations at Sorrento. “Sonic will be our total manufacturing solution, from printed circuit boards to final assembly of all Sorrento product lines. This allows us to focus on our WDM solutions, leaving Sonic to focus on the manufacturing side of our business.”



Ken Raab, president, CEO and co-founder of Sonic also expressed excitement about the Sonic-Sorrento partnership. “Our strength is working with customers from the design concept phase through full production,” said Raab. “We look forward to partnering with Sorrento to help them achieve their mission of offering customers world-class WDM solutions.”