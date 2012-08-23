Electronics Production | August 23, 2012
Key Tronic had a good year
Key Tronic Corporation increased revenue and net income for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2012.
For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2012, Key Tronic reported total revenue of 96.7 million USD, up 46% from $66.0 million in the same period of fiscal 2011. For the full year of fiscal 2012, total revenue was a record $346.5 million, up 36% from $253.8 million in fiscal 2011.
Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2012 was $3.8 million, up 148% from $1.5 million for the same period of fiscal 2011. For the full year of fiscal 2012, net income was $11.6 million, up 103% from $5.7 million for fiscal 2011.
“Fiscal 2012 was another great year for Key Tronic, with strong growth in revenue and earnings, driven by the rapid production ramp up of new customer programs,” said Craig Gates, President and Chief Executive Officer.
“We achieved record revenue and continued to increase our operating efficiencies. At the end of fiscal 2012, we were generating revenue from 165 separate programs and had 48 distinct customers, up from 119 programs and 33 customers at the end of the prior fiscal year. We also continued to diversify our future revenue base during the fourth quarter by winning new programs involving robotic, automotive, industrial and gaming products”.
Business Outlook
For the first quarter of fiscal 2013, the Company expects to report revenue in the range of $94 million to $99 million.
Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2012 was $3.8 million, up 148% from $1.5 million for the same period of fiscal 2011. For the full year of fiscal 2012, net income was $11.6 million, up 103% from $5.7 million for fiscal 2011.
“Fiscal 2012 was another great year for Key Tronic, with strong growth in revenue and earnings, driven by the rapid production ramp up of new customer programs,” said Craig Gates, President and Chief Executive Officer.
“We achieved record revenue and continued to increase our operating efficiencies. At the end of fiscal 2012, we were generating revenue from 165 separate programs and had 48 distinct customers, up from 119 programs and 33 customers at the end of the prior fiscal year. We also continued to diversify our future revenue base during the fourth quarter by winning new programs involving robotic, automotive, industrial and gaming products”.
Business Outlook
For the first quarter of fiscal 2013, the Company expects to report revenue in the range of $94 million to $99 million.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments