CML on talent scouting

CML, globally the largest PCB provider founded in Germany, takes its social responsibility in the field of talent fostering and development seriously.
Mid August 2012, CML organized - together with a partner factory - a visit from the Cooperative State University of Karlsruhe in Germany. The business economics students - CML invited the group of 60 students to a partner factory on mainland China - visited the production site to gain a better understanding of mainly two questions:
The students gained a comprehensive insight into CML’s business strategy and model, and after the production tour the groups did engage in good discussions with the factory and the CML representatives. "It was interesting to learn the student’s views on whether they are rather inclined to engage in large multi-national co-operations or in global mid-size companies after finishing university. Interestingly there was a preference for mid-size companies", a press release reads.
And since CML is using these events also for their own talent scouting, last year’s event resulted in one student starting to work in Asia. This gentleman is now Assistant to the Managing director. He was the one organizing this year’s event with the students and the university. And was obviously the best person to give a first-hand report on his initial experiences in Asia.
"CML is constantly trying to promote talents from within as well as fresh and creative people from outside, having the capability, flexibility and the drive to further the company. Besides the above activity with students, CML started to train a new trainee in a vocational training in Hong Kong that resembles the education system in Germany. The program is run in conjunction with a local Hong Kong school. CML is convinced that by assembling multi-cultural global teams results in the best service for their business partners, today as well as in the future", the company continues in saying.
- What is the business model of a medium size German company in Asia and globally?
- How the product they are dealing with is produced?
