Large cuts feared: Sony Mobile plans employee meeting in Sweden

Sony Mobile in Lund, Sweden, has called for all of its 3,000 employees to attend a meeting at 9 am tomorrow morning, local time. Local media are predicting hundreds of jobs will be lost.

Everything seems to indicate that the meeting is about job cuts at in Lund. Local media outlet, Sydsvenskan, writes that Sony Mobile is planning to move the development of new phone models to Japan. This move would leave only software development in Lund.



A meeting was held todad with board members, however further details of what was said in that meeting have not been revealed.