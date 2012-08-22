©mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

Eaton appoints TEC Electric in Ireland

Eaton has appointed TEC Electric of Dublin as the as the agent for its electrical industrial automation equipment in Ireland.

TEC Electric will stock and supply a comprehensive range of automation products, including items that were previously sold under the Moeller Electric and Klockner Moeller brands, now part of Eaton.



TEC’s primary target markets for Eaton’s industrial automation products are electrical wholesalers, OEMs, panel builders, utilities and manufacturers of electronic equipment.



“We are delighted to be entering into this important Distribution Agreement with TEC Electric, one of Ireland’s most highly regarded suppliers of electrical equipment,” said David White of Eaton. “In fact, TEC Electric was a logical choice as our partner in Ireland, given that the agreement builds on relationships spanning more than 40 years between TEC Electric and the Holec, Cutler Hammer, F&G and Moeller brands, all of which are now part of Eaton.”



“We are confident that the new arrangements will make our products even more accessible to our valued customers in Ireland,” he continued, “as well as providing a sound foundation for further growth in the Irish market, which we see as having very exciting future prospects.”