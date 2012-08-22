Solon signals expansion plans

Solon Corporation today announced the hiring of Jared Schoch as Vice President and General Manager of the Power Plants business. Schoch will focus on expanding Solon’s power plant business in the Americas.

“Jared’s demonstrated leadership in developing and expanding energy services markets makes him the ideal person to lead Solon's power plants unit at a time when we are highly focused on our national expansion plans,” said Dan Alcombright, President and CEO of Solon Corporation. “Solon is aggressively hiring, with open positions to support its business expansion throughout the United States.”



“I relish the opportunity to help expand on Solon’s success in the Southwest and chart a path to become one of the top solar developers in the country,” said Schoch. “Solon has delivered the right solutions at the right time for the last 15 years. Not many companies have done that consistently, and I believe we will continue adding the right ingredients to keep doing that for years to come.”



Solon has built nearly 100 MW of commercial and utility-scale solar power plants mostly in the sun-drenched states of Arizona, California and Colorado. Its power plant business offers turnkey solutions including development, design, finance, engineering, procurement, construction, monitoring and operations and maintenance services.