Is Sharp eyeing the sale of Mexico and China plants?

Rumours surrounding the troubled Sharp persist as a new report suggests the company is considering selling assembly plants in China and Mexico.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Sharp may sell more assets than previously announced. A “person familiar with the situation” told the Journal that Sharp is considering selling television assembly plants in both Mexico and China. The sale would add 3000 more job cuts to the already 5000 cuts already planned.



Rumours involving the company have been persistant and are reportedly creating anxiety amongst Sharp's employees. According to the Journal, Sharp President Takashi Okuda sent a companywide memo to employees on Monday, saying, "I would like to urge you all to remain calm and not be mislead by various speculations."