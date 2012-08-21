Eltek receives certification

Eltek has received the NQA AS 9100 REVISION C certification to manufacture and sale of double sided, multilayer, flexible and flex-rigid printed circuit boards in accordance with the requirements of EN 9104:2006.

"Such accreditation is essential for the sale of printed circuit boards to the aviation customers, and we expect it to assist us in obtaining more orders from the aerospace industry", said Arieh Reichart President and Chief Executive Officer of Eltek.