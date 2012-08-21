©tom_schmucker-dreamstime.com

Isola files patent complaint against TUC

Isola USA Corp claims that Taiwan Union Technology Corporation has infringed on its patents.

The company officially filed a complaint with the United States International Trade Commission (USITC) on August 17, 2012.



The complaint alleges that TUC has violated a Consent Order by importing or selling its TU-862 HF and TU-86P HF products.



"The complaint requests that the USITC institute enforcement proceedings, issue a cease and desist order against TUC and those acting in concert with TUC from importing and/or selling for importation the infringing products in the United States, and impose sanctions against TUC in an amount of no less than $100,000 per day for each day the Consent Order was violated," a statement by Isola reads.



“Isola is a proven technology leader in the laminate industry, and our intellectual property is a valuable asset,” said Raymond P. Sharpe, President and CEO of Isola Group. “This is the second time Isola has been forced to seek relief from the United States International Trade Commission based on TUC’s sale of products that utilize Isola’s patented technology. Until recently, we thought this issue was resolved, and we are disappointed that we are forced to take legal action to enforce the prior consent decree. We have a responsibility to our shareholders, customers and employees to vigorously protect our investments and our extensive patent portfolio.”