Zentech awarded five-year deal in the USA

Zentech Manufacturing has been awarded a five-year BPA to support advanced electronics contract manufacturing for the U.S. Army’s Picatinny Arsenal Armament Research Development Engineering Center (ARDEC).

According to a release by Zentech, the company is the only electronics contract manufacturer in the region holding certifications to the stringent aerospace AS 9100 specification, IPC Class 3 certification for mission critical electronics manufacturing and the Defense Logistics Agency Joint Certification Program Certification DD2345 for militarily sensitive technical data package manufacturing.



The ARDEC agreement is broad in scope, and also includes electro-mechanical assembly requirements of advanced electronics in support of Ft. Dix in New Jersey, Benet Laboratory in New York, Adelphi Laboratory in Maryland and Rock Island in Illinois.