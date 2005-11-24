Ericsson acquires Australian systems integration company TUSC

Ericsson Australia announced the acquisition of the Australian company TUSC, with around 80 employees, specialized in systems integration for telecommunications, utilities and enterprises.

The Australian company TUSC, is a subsidiary company of Allied Technologies Group, listed on the Australian stock exchange.



This acquisition illustrates Ericsson's ambition to further strengthen and develop its leading position within telecommunications services and the focus areas of systems integration, telecom

management and operational support systems (OSS). The TUSC acquisition also allows Ericsson to diversify its customer base into a closely related sector - utilities.



The employees from TUSC will strengthen Ericsson's global service organization and focus on the Australian market. Hans Vestberg, Executive Vice President and head of business unit

Global Services, Ericsson said, "The acquisition quickly expands the capacity and competence in Ericsson's systems integration business."



"We're also very excited to enter into network management solutions for utilities infrastructure," added Mr. Vestberg. As the industry leader within telecommunications services, Ericsson

will also benefit from the strong brand name and customer relationships that TUSC has developed over the last 25 years, mainly within the operator and utility industry sector.