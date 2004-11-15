Elcoteq to merge geographical areas

Elcoteq will merge its two geographical areas in Europe i.e. Terminal Products and Communications Network Equipment into one geographical area.

After this change Elcoteq will have three geographical areas, which are Europe, Asia-Pacific and Americas. The change will come into effect on November 8, 2004. COO Jukka Jäämaa will act as the head of Geographical Area Europe for the time being.



Elcoteq has also made some appointments. Mr John-James Farquharson has been appointed Senior Vice President, Human Resources and member of the Elcoteq Management Team effective November 15, 2004. He will be responsible for human resources management and development globally. Mr Farquharson has a sound experience in business development, sales and human resources in different international companies including BP Oil International and BASF Group. He will join Elcoteq from Hayes Lemmerz International, where he has worked as Vice President, Human Resources.



Mr Harri Ollila has been appointed Senior Vice President, Strategic Partners. He will also continue as member of the Management Conference. Mr Bruno Cathomen has been appointed Vice President, Communications Network Equipment Business Area and member of the Management Conference.