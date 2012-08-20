©dignitana

PartnerTech signs deal with Dignitana in Sweden

PartnerTech and Dignitana, a company focusing on medical devices in the area of medical cooling, today announced the signing of a framework agreement for the development, manufacturing and supply of Dignitana's products.

Initially, the agreement will focus on the DigniCapTMSystem, a patented scalp cooling system which prevents chemotherapy induced hair loss. The agreement covers will initially cover enclosures delivered from PartnerTech’s unit in Åtvidaberg, Sweden.



PartnerTech says revenue and the first deliveries from this agreement are expected in the third quarter 2012.



Dignitana has during the last year signed on two major international healthcare partners, Konica Minolta MG and Sysmex Europe GmbH, a subsidiary of Sysmex Corporation, and will substantially increase the level of production to meet the demand from the market and their partners.



" We have been working very close with Dignitana and one of their partners in the implementation of improvements and preparation for start-up of production of the DigniCapTMSystem. Dignitana is an innovative company, both in terms of technology and business development, and we are very pleased that they have chosen PartnerTech as a key partner for the long term development and production of their products,” says PartnerTech President and CEO Leif Thorwaldsson.



“The next phase of Dignitana starts now, having established a solid industrial platform. Since more than a year back we have been working with the team at PartnerTech in different projects and, in close cooperation with and influenced by our two key Japanese partners, we have established a long term partnership with PartnerTech both for production and development”, says Martin Waleij, CEO Dignitana.