Continental plans new R&D site in Germany

Continental is planning to open a new research and development site for advanced driver assistance systems early next year in Ulm, Germany.

In the short term, around 100 new engineering jobs will be created and the Continental hopes to continue the growth over a longer period according a company press release.



“This new site will reinforce our development capacities in Germany while simultaneously expanding our worldwide network,” said Friedrich Angerbauer, Head of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Business Unit in Continental’s Chassis & Safety Division.



“The availability of engineers, the proximity to vehicle manufacturers and universities as well as the central location relative to our other German sites for driver assistance systems in Lindau, Ingolstadt and Ottobrunn will create a good environment, and they were key to our decision to put a branch in Ulm,” said Marcel Verweinen, Head of the HR Department in the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Business Unit.