Aspocomp lowers net sales forecast for 2012

Aspocomp announced that it expects net sales for 2012 to be lower than previously anticipated.

In the second interim report released on July 26, 2012, Aspocomp estimated that net sales would rise substantially in 2012. The company now expects that net sales will be somewhat higher than in 2011.



The guidance for the operating result remains unchanged and it is still anticipated to be at a good level with respect to the industry sector, but to fall significantly short of 2011.



Aspocomp’s interim report for period January 1 – September 30, 2012 will be released on October 18, 2012.