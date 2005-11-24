Booklet From Components Obsolescence Group Tackles RoHS

The Component Obsolescence Group, COG, has published a series of reference booklets with the theme 'Obsolescence Minefield'. The latest publication 'the Pb-free Minefield', produced in association with National Physical Laboratory (NPL), and sponsored by ELFNET, gives a comprehensive evaluation of the impact and mitigation of technical and obsolescence risks associated with the transition to lead-free.soldering and RoHS compliance.

There is little doubt that the transition has been, and will continue to be, a 'minefield' of a magnitude that has not previously been experienced by industry. Perhaps even more pertinent, it requires manufacturers and users to enter unknown territory and new challenges in technology.



This 24-page booklet is a technical guide, designed to be informative but easily understood by both engineers and management. Most of the information will still be viable and helpful once the legislation is in force. Problems as well as solutions are highlighted.



The publication is sponsored by ELFNET - the European Lead-Free Soldering Network - an EU-funded project aiming to bring together Europe's research experts to optimise and accelerate the lead-free transition. Obsolescence has been identified by ELFNET as one of a set of priority issues requiring urgent action. Jeremy Pearce, ELFNET Coordinator, comments "the work of COG, including publication of this latest guidance document, is a major contribution in achieving this aim"



Mike Trenchard, Chief Executive of COG, emphasises the urgency of the problem-solving exercise; "There is already a danger that exempted customers may soon find that there is no leaded stock left."



Alan Brewin, Electronics, Nano and Functional Materials Group Leader of NPL, warns that too many user and manufacturers are overlooking or ignoring areas that are crucial to a viable implementation of the EU Directive.