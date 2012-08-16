tbp invests in factory-wide Aegis MES for the Netherlands

tbp electronics has purchased a complete factory-wide Aegis MES system for their facilities in Dirksland and Eersel, the Netherlands.

tbp is a EMS manufacturer supplying semi-conductor, healthcare, aviation, defence, petrochemical and other markets.



As a factory-wide installation, the MES software will interface extensively to tbp’s existing equipment. This includes three Mydata lines with seven pick and place machines, as well as AOI and test systems. Aegis will also integrate with an existing on-site ERP software package.