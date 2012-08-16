©dreamstime-dimitios-kaisaris

Coming to America - billions worth of electronics manufacturing

A new study by IPC predicts that at least 2.5 billion USD worth of electronics manufacturing operations will be brought to North America in the next three years.

The new study, On-Shoring in the Electronics Industry: Trends and Outlook for North America, is based on a May 2012 survey of 229 companies with global revenues totaling more than $935.3 billion.



According to the study on-shoring — actions by North American manufacturers to return overseas operations to North America or to build new operations in the region — has been occurring and will continue.



Survey results showed that original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) accounted for 90 percent of the operations returned to North America from overseas since 2009.



One-quarter of EMS operations that returned to North American since 2009 came from China, with other countries making up the other 75 percent.



The EMS industry accounts for the largest share of overseas operations that participating companies plan to bring back to North America in the next three years.



New operations, however, represent a much larger share of future North American production and these planned new operations were reported primarily by OEMs.



The full report will be published next week by IPC.