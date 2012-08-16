Electronics Production | August 16, 2012
EnergyTrend: Manufacturers demanded to execute contracts
Manufacturer utilization rates have been on a decline as the market remained in slump, which in turn affects their inclination to carry out the contracts with suppliers.
According to EnergyTrend, the green energy research division of TrendForce, recently cell makers’ utilization rates ranged between 50% and 70%, with some stronger companies utilization rates reaching 70%-80%. Due to the stagnant outlook, companies failing to acquire more orders chose to postpone carrying out their contracts. However, suppliers seem to start losing patience and putting more pressure on their clients.
According to EnergyTrend, given the long-standing partnership between manufacturers and suppliers, in the past the latter seldom took it to the court when the market suffered from downturn; suppliers usually just managed to find the middle ground – despite the gap between the contract price and the spot price, both parties could still find a way to make the closing price closer to the spot price, allowing the manufacturers to cut down costs.
However, the situation starts to change lately – on account of the bleak market outlook and weakened demand, orders from downstream companies significantly decrease. In addition, with the prices continuing sliding and coming close to suppliers’ variable costs, suppliers can no longer afford to meet their clients’ price expectations in exchange of contract execution.
Related companies noted they have received legal attest letters from their suppliers demanding the contracts to be executed. According to EnergyTrend, certain manufacturers were forced to forfeit their down payment. Whether or not suppliers will take legal action against their manufacturers remains to be seen.
This week’s spot prices saw a less steep decline as the prices have plummeted to or below suppliers’ variable costs. Nonetheless, considering the lack of growth momentum and manufacturers’ conservative attitude, EnergyTrend sees possibility of a further dip in prices. Affected by the fact that suppliers began demanding manufacturers to carry out contracts and the sluggish market demand, Polysilicon ASP slid to $20.557/kg, a 0.24% decrease.
It is not clear if the downtrend will affect the spot market as well. As for silicon wafers, the fact that certain Chinese manufacturers did not receive any orders and that the inventory digestion went on saw multi-Si wafer spot prices plunge further with ASP dropping to $1.039/piece, a 0.1% decrease. Nonetheless, high-efficiency products’ prices remained 5%-10% higher than those of standard products.
As for mono-Si wafers, ASP went down to $1.375/piece, a 2.00% decrease, as makers have been proactively digesting products with conversion efficiencies between 18%-18.3%. As for solar cells and modules, demand and prices remained flat; module ASP dropped by 0.14% to $0.735/Watt. As for thin films, with the murky outlook and limited room for price negotiations, ASP fell by 1.72% to $0.686/Watt.
According to EnergyTrend, given the long-standing partnership between manufacturers and suppliers, in the past the latter seldom took it to the court when the market suffered from downturn; suppliers usually just managed to find the middle ground – despite the gap between the contract price and the spot price, both parties could still find a way to make the closing price closer to the spot price, allowing the manufacturers to cut down costs.
However, the situation starts to change lately – on account of the bleak market outlook and weakened demand, orders from downstream companies significantly decrease. In addition, with the prices continuing sliding and coming close to suppliers’ variable costs, suppliers can no longer afford to meet their clients’ price expectations in exchange of contract execution.
Related companies noted they have received legal attest letters from their suppliers demanding the contracts to be executed. According to EnergyTrend, certain manufacturers were forced to forfeit their down payment. Whether or not suppliers will take legal action against their manufacturers remains to be seen.
This week’s spot prices saw a less steep decline as the prices have plummeted to or below suppliers’ variable costs. Nonetheless, considering the lack of growth momentum and manufacturers’ conservative attitude, EnergyTrend sees possibility of a further dip in prices. Affected by the fact that suppliers began demanding manufacturers to carry out contracts and the sluggish market demand, Polysilicon ASP slid to $20.557/kg, a 0.24% decrease.
It is not clear if the downtrend will affect the spot market as well. As for silicon wafers, the fact that certain Chinese manufacturers did not receive any orders and that the inventory digestion went on saw multi-Si wafer spot prices plunge further with ASP dropping to $1.039/piece, a 0.1% decrease. Nonetheless, high-efficiency products’ prices remained 5%-10% higher than those of standard products.
As for mono-Si wafers, ASP went down to $1.375/piece, a 2.00% decrease, as makers have been proactively digesting products with conversion efficiencies between 18%-18.3%. As for solar cells and modules, demand and prices remained flat; module ASP dropped by 0.14% to $0.735/Watt. As for thin films, with the murky outlook and limited room for price negotiations, ASP fell by 1.72% to $0.686/Watt.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments