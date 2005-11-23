Guyson support Zestron's new center

A Kerry SC1000 Stencil Cleaner has for several years featured among facilities on offer to customers of German chemical supplier to the electronics industry ZestronR at their European headquarters in Ingolstadt. Now, UK cleaning equipment manufacturer Guyson International Ltd. have supplied a further Kerry Stencil Cleaner to ZestronR's new Technical Center in Shanghai.

The ZestronR Asia Technical Center, with its experienced process engineering and analytical services teams, will provide practical evaluation of customers' SMT stencil, misprinted PCB and other electronics cleaning applications. The SC1000 will be used with ZestronR cleaning solutions for customer demonstrations and proving trials. ZestronR also hosts technical workshops for the electronics industry, passing on practical knowledge of both emerging and proven technologies.



A newly appointed Guyson distributor for China, Innovative Semicon Technologies Ltd, located in Hong Kong with sales and service offices in Shenzhen, Suzhou and Shanghai, will work closely with ZestronR and potential customers to provide effective equipment and process support. The IST team is headed by Kim Luong.