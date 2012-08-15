Report: Quanta to make half of HP's notebooks, Foxconn out

Hewlett-Packard has increased its orders 2013 notebook orders with Quanta Computer, according to a new report.

DigiTimes has reported that Quanta Computer will land more than 50 percent of HP’s 2013 notebook orders, up from 40 percent in 2012. The website cites sources from the upstream supply chain.



DigiTimes also reports that Foxconn has received no orders from HP for 2013, after receiving about 20 percent in 2012.



Wistron and Compal received 7-8 percent of HP’s orders. Inventec has received 29-31 percent.