WPS implements SAP-Software

Electronics assembly specialist Wilson Process Systems (WPS) is to integrate its core activities using SAP Business One, to enhance efficiency as well as turnaround time as the company continues to grow past the GBP 10 million milestone it surpassed early in 2012.

Nigel Starkey, Materials Manager at WPS in charge of the project to implement SAP, said, “This is the right system for WPS at the right time, enabling us to continue improving services and growing our business. In particular, it will help us to capture customers’ requirements more quickly and to a high level of accuracy, and automate procurement processes to achieve the best possible prices and delivery times.”



Tim Wilson, WPS director and SAP project champion, added, “WPS continues to win business and maintain solid growth, even in the current difficult economic phase. Adopting SAP Business One and CBS A-Track is a logical and exciting move forward, providing the tools we need to build on our solid foundations. I have every confidence in Nigel, who has extensive experience of implementing and using SAP applications, to guide the project towards a successful conclusion.”