©alexander-podshivalov-dreamstime.com

PCB manufacturer Printca to be sold

Printed circuit board manufacturer Printca, which went bankrupt early this year, will be sold to be to new owners.

With the bankruptcy Printca was renamed Printca Denmark . Now the company will sold by year-end with the goal of paying creditors.



The company has been in talks with around 10 stakeholders so far. It is still unclear whether the company will be sold to venture capitalists or instead to an industrial investor. The company employs around 40 people in Denmark.